Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust accounts for 1.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 6,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,278. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

