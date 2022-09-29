Router Protocol (ROUTE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.11 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.86 million and $2.11 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00015042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Router Protocol’s official website is www.routerprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens.”

