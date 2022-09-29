Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $366.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,033. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.97 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

