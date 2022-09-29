Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,094.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

GBAB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. 87,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 50,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

