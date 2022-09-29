Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,094.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
GBAB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. 87,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.77.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.