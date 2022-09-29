Robert W. Baird Trims Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Target Price to $144.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.04.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $110.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.06. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $163.63.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Global Payments by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,275,000 after purchasing an additional 436,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.