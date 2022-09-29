Robert W. Baird Trims FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Target Price to $220.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.90.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $179.73 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day moving average is $228.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

