Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB opened at $6.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.