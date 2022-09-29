River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,682 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of CNA Financial worth $48,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

NYSE CNA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.68. 786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 50,789 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,329.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,678,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,019,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

