River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 36,656 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,656 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.85% of DXC Technology worth $58,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.06.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

