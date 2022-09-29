River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 1,544,680 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,371,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544,680 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Vistra worth $99,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Down 4.5 %

Vistra stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 44,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -29.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

