River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,234,500 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234,500 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $73,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,633,000 after acquiring an additional 230,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after acquiring an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 140,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,564,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of UNVR traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

