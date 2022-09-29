River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,508 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries makes up about 1.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Armstrong World Industries worth $104,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

AWI stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWI shares. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

