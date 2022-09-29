River Road Asset Management LLC Has $234.70 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up 3.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.79% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $234,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $2,590,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,612,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,136. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,834. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

