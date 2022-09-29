River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,091 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $35,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.98. The company had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,251. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.