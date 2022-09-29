River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,296 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for approximately 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $93,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 29,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,793. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

