River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,261 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $53,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in NVR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,502.50.

NYSE:NVR traded down $86.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4,011.41. The company had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,992. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,241.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,314.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

