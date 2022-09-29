RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNG. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.38.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

