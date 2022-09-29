Richardson Electronics (RELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 5th. Analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. On average, analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $32,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,930.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $826,230 over the last ninety days. 33.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

