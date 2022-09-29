Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Down 20.4% in September

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of RVPH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 117,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

