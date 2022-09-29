Reviewing Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) & Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brickell Biotech 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palisade Bio and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,516.81%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,132.56%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -121.31% -54.75% Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palisade Bio and Brickell Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 236.96 -$26.62 million $0.78 0.14 Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 12.36 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.13

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brickell Biotech. Brickell Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palisade Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Palisade Bio beats Brickell Biotech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

