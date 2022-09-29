Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Update

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

RVP opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

