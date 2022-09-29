Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.0 days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RTBRF remained flat at $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

