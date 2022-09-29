Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE):

9/20/2022 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,201. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $966.20 million, a P/E ratio of -87.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

