renBTC (RENBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $46.23 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $59.14 million and $46.23 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $19,471.42 or 1.00031698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,037 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io/renvm. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

renBTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

