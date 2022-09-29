Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Lowered to $68.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

About Regency Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.