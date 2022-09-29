Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 710,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Reed’s stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,968. The company has a market cap of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.72.
Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 464.42% and a negative net margin of 36.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
