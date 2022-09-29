Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN: AAMC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/28/2022 – Altisource Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

AAMC stock remained flat at $17.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,508. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Articles

