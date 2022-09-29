Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.58

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.58 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 2794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Rapid7 Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,544,000 after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,405,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,113,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

