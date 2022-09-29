Ramifi Protocol (RAM) Price Reaches $0.0232 on Top Exchanges

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Ramifi Protocol has a market cap of $167,558.00 and $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ramifi Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ramifi Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ramifi Protocol

Ramifi Protocol’s launch date was July 3rd, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 7,213,000 coins. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RamifiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ramifi Protocol is ramifi.org. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/RamToken.

Ramifi Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ramifi Protocol aims to solve the problem of USD inflation by creating a floating peg that adjusts along side commodity prices across the globe. As the prices of the most basic things we buy go up, so does the RAM token. The goal being the removal of the need for the USD.The Ramifi Protocol recalculates its total supply daily in order to maintain its' commodity based peg. Leveraging the fact that supply and demand dictate the price of the asset, RAM is able to maintain a peg while simulataneously creating a robust market. This makes the Ramifi ecosystem infinitely scalable without the need for USD backing.Ramifi's governance is decided by token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ramifi Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ramifi Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ramifi Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

