Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Quotient Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.76. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,175.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Quotient by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338,505 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 137,071 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

