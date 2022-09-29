QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 9%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.40. 68,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,665,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 6.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $363,497.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228,040 shares of company stock worth $14,795,298. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

