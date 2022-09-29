QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.15. 281,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,701. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $117.78 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $138.46.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

