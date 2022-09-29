Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Boosted by B. Riley

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPWH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,269 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

