PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Cowen dropped their price target on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,771. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PVH has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PVH by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 100.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 18.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PVH by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PVH by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

