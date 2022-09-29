Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a growth of 1,686.9% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
PIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 2,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.13.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
