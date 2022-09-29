Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a growth of 1,686.9% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

PIM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 2,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

