PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,140,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

