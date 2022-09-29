PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.33. 20,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 525,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.
PubMatic Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $89,617.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,945 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $21,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 476.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 309,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.