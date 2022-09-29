PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.33. 20,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 525,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $89,617.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,823 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,945 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $21,971,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 471.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 476.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 309,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

