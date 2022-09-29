Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

