PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PIFMY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.6916 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The company offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

