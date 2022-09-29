Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRTA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 1.33. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Insider Activity

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $31,721.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,498 shares of company stock worth $4,750,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prothena by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

