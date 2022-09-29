ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $30.68

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.68, but opened at $31.83. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 65,691 shares.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

