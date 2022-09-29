ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) is Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s Largest Position

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up 6.3% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned 1.08% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $6,423,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 262.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 120.5% in the first quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSEARCA TBT opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $32.92.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.