ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NOBL opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.23. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

