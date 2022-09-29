ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 32,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,471,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 42.5% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 718,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 214,136 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 49.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Stories

