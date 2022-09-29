ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 2,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,336,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.