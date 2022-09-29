Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.06-1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

