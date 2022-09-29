Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

