Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.45 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
