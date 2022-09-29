Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.45 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pro-Dex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

