Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,160. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $63.83.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
