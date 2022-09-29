Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,160. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 41,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.