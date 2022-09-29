Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.96

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$30.96 and last traded at C$31.09, with a volume of 1138568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.48.

Several research analysts have commented on POW shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 124.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0700006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

